Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Sanuwave Health Inc. $SNWV

Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanuwave Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Sanuwave Health comprises about 1.6% of Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.60% of Sanuwave Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Sanuwave Health in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Sanuwave Health in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sanuwave Health during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNWV has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sanuwave Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sanuwave Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded Sanuwave Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Sanuwave Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Sanuwave Health in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Sanuwave Health stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.32. Sanuwave Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17.

Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

