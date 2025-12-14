Impala Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.9% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.39%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

