Ero Copper Corp. $ERO Holdings Lifted by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,699,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares during the period. Ero Copper comprises 16.6% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Ero Copper worth $28,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 123,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ero Copper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Ero Copper by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. Stifel Canada cut Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Ero Copper Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

