Huntsman Corporation $HUN is Impala Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 833,418 shares during the period. Huntsman accounts for approximately 7.4% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Huntsman worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Huntsman by 868.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 98,533 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.23.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of HUN stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Huntsman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

