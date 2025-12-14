Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,933 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $17,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $252.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.01. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $262.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

