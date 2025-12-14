Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 228,577 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,577 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,762,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,236 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,646,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,535,000 after purchasing an additional 391,777 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 3,597,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,850,000 after purchasing an additional 630,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,559,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,086,000 after buying an additional 812,145 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $31.97.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

