Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $17.19 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,805 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,270,157,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,928,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198,330 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,718,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,397 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $147.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

