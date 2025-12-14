Midwestern Financial LLC IA Buys Shares of 43,869 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Midwestern Financial LLC IA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Midwestern Financial LLC IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 230,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 139.2% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 77,056 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 441,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,949,000 after acquiring an additional 142,804 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.77 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.1854 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

