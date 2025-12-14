Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Sanara MedTech Inc. $SMTI

Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Sanara MedTech makes up 3.3% of Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Sanara MedTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 144.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,237 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

Sanara MedTech ( NASDAQ:SMTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.33. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 36.79%.The business had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SMTI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sanara MedTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sanara MedTech from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

