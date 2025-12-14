Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 229,633 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,633 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.57% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $24,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFLO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,619,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,098,000 after buying an additional 2,874,353 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,704,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,992,000 after buying an additional 131,110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,341,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,189,000 after acquiring an additional 791,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,426,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 929,599 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,173,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,170,000 after acquiring an additional 834,478 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a $0.1502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

