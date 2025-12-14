Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,188 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 3.18% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $33,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $53.20.

VanEck CLO ETF Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

