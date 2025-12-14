Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $30,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,198,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848,817 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,301 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,928,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,360,000 after buying an additional 2,624,848 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,748.0% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 918,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,280,000 after buying an additional 868,730 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,699,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,825,000 after buying an additional 852,175 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BSV stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.67. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.21.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.