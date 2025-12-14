iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,023 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $236,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $685.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $719.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $677.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $649.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

