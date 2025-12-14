iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Holdings Raised by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,711 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.19% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $71,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 253,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $106.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

