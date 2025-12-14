iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Bought by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 474.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,622 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $36,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,545,000 after buying an additional 1,094,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,942,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,986,000 after acquiring an additional 168,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $249.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.10. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

