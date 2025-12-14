Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $26,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 4.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 15.42%.Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.50 target price (up previously from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.