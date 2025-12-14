Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Source Capital Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

