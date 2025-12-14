Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
Source Capital Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $50.41.
Source Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Source Capital
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.