Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 6,823 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $301.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

