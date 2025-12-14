Wabtec $WAB Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Wabtec worth $47,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Wabtec by 70.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Wabtec by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Wabtec by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Wabtec Price Performance

WAB opened at $214.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.54. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $151.81 and a fifty-two week high of $220.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

View Our Latest Report on Wabtec

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabtec news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $624,210.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,986.85. This trade represents a 37.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $1,073,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,579. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $6,309,463. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wabtec

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.