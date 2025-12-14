Invitation Home $INVH Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,554 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.23% of Invitation Home worth $46,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,862,000 after purchasing an additional 719,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Home during the second quarter worth about $1,693,992,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,159,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,334,000 after purchasing an additional 460,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,855,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,018,000 after acquiring an additional 309,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 4.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,319,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,880,000 after acquiring an additional 514,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

