Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $176.22 and last traded at $176.45. 14,223,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 15,098,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.80.

Get Strategy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MSTR

Strategy Trading Down 3.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.06 and a 200 day moving average of $325.65. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 1,667.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In related news, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,100 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.28 per share, for a total transaction of $104,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $247,728. This represents a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $525,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,306.52. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,380 shares of company stock worth $3,632,719 and have sold 53,177 shares worth $17,122,166. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,884,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,406,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,519 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Strategy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,014,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,837,778,000 after buying an additional 383,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,929,731,000 after acquiring an additional 504,479 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,354,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,804 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,062,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About Strategy

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.