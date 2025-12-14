Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 549.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 120.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,924,000 after acquiring an additional 248,109 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Parvus Asset Management Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $2,231,266,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.1%

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $222.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a one year low of $189.33 and a one year high of $313.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $339.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.60.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

