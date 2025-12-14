Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 1.7% on Insider Selling

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 114,061,634 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 96,887,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Specifically, insider Benjamin Haycraft sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 373,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,379.80. This trade represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 457,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,815.40. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.00 price target on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 24th. HSBC set a $4.40 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Plug Power Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 105.98% and a negative net margin of 313.69%.The firm had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.