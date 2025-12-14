Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 20,979,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 22,815,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVLT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Datavault AI Trading Down 4.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $393.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.17.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 100.90% and a negative net margin of 1,394.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datavault AI

In other news, insider Brett Moyer sold 28,594 shares of Datavault AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $69,769.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,089,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,333.24. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 422,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $869,935.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 265,102,560 shares in the company, valued at $546,111,273.60. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 478,768 shares of company stock worth $991,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datavault AI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Company Profile

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

