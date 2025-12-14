Seneca Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Seneca Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 4.0% of Seneca Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $76.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.