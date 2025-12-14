Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Voyager Technologies, Inc. $VOYG

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 191,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.36% of Voyager Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $110,514,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,607,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,997,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,720,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,384,000.
Voyager Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VOYG opened at $26.52 on Friday. Voyager Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $73.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on VOYG
About Voyager Technologies
We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Technologies
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.