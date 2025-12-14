Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Voyager Technologies, Inc. $VOYG

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 191,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.36% of Voyager Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $110,514,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,607,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,997,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,720,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,384,000.

Get Voyager Technologies alerts:

Voyager Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYG opened at $26.52 on Friday. Voyager Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $73.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOYG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Technologies from $46.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VOYG

About Voyager Technologies

(Free Report)

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.