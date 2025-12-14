Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 655.4% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $126.61. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

