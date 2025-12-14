Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) by 231.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,957 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.38% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEI. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $78,967,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $44,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $35,060,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $24,335,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $24,306,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $61.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ktr Management Company, Llc sold 2,114,783 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $106,056,367.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 15.2%

Shares of SEI opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.39. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.