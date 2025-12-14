Seneca Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Seneca Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,632 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.0% of Seneca Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Seneca Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $18,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,062,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,337 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,439,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after buying an additional 131,048 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,426,000 after buying an additional 28,766 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,911,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,559,000 after buying an additional 45,858 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,286,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,269,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

