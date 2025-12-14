Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 11,665 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.23% of Columbia Sportswear worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,198,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,206,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 997,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 112,282 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 67.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 213,905 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $39,222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.45%.The firm had revenue of $943.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

