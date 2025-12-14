Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 608,373 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of MGIC Investment worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 178,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 233,096 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 169,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MTG. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.3%

MGIC Investment stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. MGIC Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $304.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 61.96%.The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In related news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 189,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,638.15. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,009.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 961,791 shares in the company, valued at $26,054,918.19. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 219,203 shares of company stock worth $5,989,909 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.