Munro Partners Invests $1.89 Million in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Munro Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Disciplina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Targa Resources by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:TRGP opened at $183.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.14 and a 1-year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 price objective on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $213.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $3,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,557.19. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $498,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,748.81. This represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.