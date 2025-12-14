Munro Partners Buys New Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Munro Partners bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in Astera Labs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Astera Labs by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 68.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 14.3% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Astera Labs
In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 90,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $13,088,512.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,599,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,467,827.50. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 151,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,126,267.68. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 586,936 shares of company stock valued at $89,331,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Astera Labs Trading Down 14.3%
NASDAQ ALAB opened at $148.85 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 134.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average is $153.61.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
