Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $9.85 Million Investment in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 273,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,848,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 603.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 655,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after buying an additional 562,799 shares during the period. Watchtower Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $3,603,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 55.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 34,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $913,526.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,000. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 69,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $2,774,234.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,256.20. This represents a 59.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 606,929 shares of company stock valued at $23,780,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPRX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Leerink Partners set a $45.00 target price on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. Royalty Pharma PLC has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%.The firm had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.