Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 81,857 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.43% of Perdoceo Education worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,732.99. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

PRDO stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $211.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

