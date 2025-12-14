Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,527 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 129.3% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $135.31 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $138.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average of $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

