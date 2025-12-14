Munro Partners Acquires New Shares in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Munro Partners bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 170.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.14.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $124.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.41. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.94 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 231.34%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $307,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,544.20. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $424,376.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,439.04. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,615 shares of company stock worth $2,023,652. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

