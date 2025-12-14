Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 196,880 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 196,880 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $173,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Compass Point set a $620.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.81.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $571.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.