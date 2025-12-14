Munro Partners Makes New $102.96 Million Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Munro Partners bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 958,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,964,000. Boston Scientific makes up 3.2% of Munro Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Munro Partners owned about 0.06% of Boston Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $746,655,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,134,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,729,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,108 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 143,095 shares of company stock worth $14,228,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $92.58 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.98 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

