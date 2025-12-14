Munro Partners Acquires New Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Munro Partners bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,610,000. Axon Enterprise accounts for 2.0% of Munro Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Munro Partners owned about 0.10% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 438,636.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 833,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,170,000 after buying an additional 833,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $637,806,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $255,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,399,515,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 129.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,124,000 after purchasing an additional 302,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $564.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.57, a PEG ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 1.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $469.24 and a one year high of $885.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $714.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.05%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $491,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,700. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.63, for a total transaction of $55,063.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,629.08. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 65,353 shares of company stock valued at $39,252,286 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

