159,656 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Bought by Munro Partners

Munro Partners acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000,000. Curtiss-Wright comprises about 2.4% of Munro Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Munro Partners owned about 0.42% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $544.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $612.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $559.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.27.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CW. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $607.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.33.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

