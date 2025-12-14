Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 190,338 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.30% of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. worth $99,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 56.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 252.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. Weiss Ratings raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $130,544.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,033.63. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ ZION opened at $58.99 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.