Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 112,713 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,713 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.68% of BWX Technologies worth $89,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 64.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 14.7% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 3,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWXT. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

Shares of BWXT opened at $174.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $218.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,852.60. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

