Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 139,901 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,901 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.99% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $123,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $2,606,919.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,554.18. The trade was a 48.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $2,000,608.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,212.93. This represents a 41.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,482 shares of company stock worth $4,677,538. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $76.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $69.21 and a 52-week high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.29 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.