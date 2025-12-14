Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 152,555 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,555 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.51% of Casey’s General Stores worth $96,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 580.0% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $585.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,312.20. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $540.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.37. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $372.08 and a one year high of $573.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

