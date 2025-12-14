Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 33,336 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,336 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Zoetis worth $111,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 69.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. HSBC set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $118.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $181.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

