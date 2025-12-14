Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,752 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.75% of Encompass Health worth $92,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 19.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,549,000 after buying an additional 93,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 349,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after buying an additional 156,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $106.94 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.87.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.