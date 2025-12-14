Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,407,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,312 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.37% of Delta Air Lines worth $118,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 181,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 83,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 825,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after buying an additional 67,002 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $15,138,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,480,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Finally, Sienna Gestion increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 123,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $71.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.56%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

