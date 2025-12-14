Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 69,044 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,044 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.37% of Sysco worth $136,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,551,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,694,000 after purchasing an additional 183,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,686,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sysco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,828,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,403,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Sysco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,087,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,747,000 after purchasing an additional 391,614 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE SYY opened at $74.34 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.Sysco’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

