Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $142.61 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 185,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.59% of Northern Trust worth $142,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,593,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 188,472 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,793,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,170,000 after buying an additional 1,270,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,229,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,501,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,971,000 after acquiring an additional 58,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,692,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,227 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.46.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $140.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.25. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,169.41. This represents a 36.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,619.02. This represents a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

